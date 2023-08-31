Vacant house fire spreading through neighborhood in Detroit has neighbors questioning demolition process

The director said she's all about transparency and wants to be proactive in letting the public know where things stand.

DETROIT – A fire at a vacant house that spread to neighboring homes on Detroit’s east side has some neighbors asking about the city’s demolition process.

The Director of Construction and Demolition, LaJuan Counts, went to the 3500 block of Rohns Street on Thursday (Aug. 31) morning.

Counts spent time chatting with neighbors whose home was damaged by the fire at the vacant house while offering some perspective on how the city of Detroit was tackling demolitions and problem properties.

“This is a prime example of why we are working so aggressively,” said Counts while pointing at several dilapidated houses. “You can see there are several abandoned structures that are demo candidates on this block alone.”

The Director of Construction and Demolition said, unfortunately, the issue on Rohns Street wasn’t unique. There are similar concerns in neighborhoods across the city.

“It’s been a road,” said Tameke Simpson to Counts.

Simpson’s 80-year-old father lives next door to the vacant house that burned on Wednesday.

He was asleep when the fire started blowing toward his home. His daughter got him up and outside to safety as the fire burned his roof, siding, and shattered several windows.

Counts explained the vacant house that burned was already on the city’s demolition list, which is currently out for bids.

“We were coming, we just didn’t get here fast enough,” Counts said to Simpson.

Boarded-up properties, some waiting for abatement, all before demolition is a reality crews are tackling. That includes the properties that need to be knocked down on Rohns Street.

“As it relates to these two, you can see they are stickered with red signs,” Counts said as she pointed out that two of the vacant homes have been fast-tracked for demolition since the fire. “Those are emergency demos. Those are going to move a lot faster. The process is much shorter to get those properties down.”

Local and federal funding is helping the Construction and Demolition Department make significant progress in removing structures and clearing lots.

“We’ve managed to get over 4,000 properties down,” Counts said. “We have identified 8,000 at the very beginning.”

City staff said two of the burned-out homes on Rohns Street should be demolished within the next week.

Counts did offer some advice for residents who may be living near other problem properties slated for demolition.

“I hate to say it, but be patient,” Counts said. “I can understand your frustration, but we made a commitment to get these properties down, and we are focused on doing that. We are actively working towards getting them down.”

According to city staff, the last round of demolition bids includes about 2,200 properties. The Construction and Demolition Department expects to have those completed by the end of 2024.