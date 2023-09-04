2 car crash leaves 4 dead, 1 seroiusly injured in Macon Township

A two-car crash has left four people dead and one person seriously injured in Macon Township.

The fatal crash occurred Monday (Sept. 4) on Milwaukee Road near Britton Highway in Lenawee County.

Officials say the driver and three other occupants had succumbed to their injuries.

The at-fault driver is at the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said an accident investigation is being completed, the vehicles and debris that were on the roadway have been cleared up, and the road will be reopened.