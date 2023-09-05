89º
82-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle while crossing street in Dearborn

Dearborn police is investigating the incident

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DEARBORN, Mich. – An 82-year-old woman died after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Dearborn.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Sept. 5) at 6:30 a.m. as a black Ford Focus hit the elderly woman crossing Warren Avenue near Freda Street.

Officials say the woman was transported to Corewell Hospital-Dearborn, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the driver, who was uninjured, of the black Ford Focus was a 35-year-old man.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and the Dearborn Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the family of the victim,” said Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin. “While our investigation is continuing, it appears at this time that speed and alcohol were not a factor.”

Dearborn police are asking for witnesses of the incident to contact them at 313-943-2279.

