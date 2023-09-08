2 Illinois men charged with allegedly delivering large amount of drugs in Sterling Heights

Two men from Illinois were charged in connection with allegedly delivering a large amount of drugs near 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.

Police say on Wednesday (Sept. 6), Cosme Urbina, 48, and Angel Castro, 48, allegedly were found near an illegally parked semi-truck and trailer.

Officials say Sterling Heights police made contact with the two men and deployed a K-9, which gave a positive indication that narcotics were present in boxes from the truck.

Urbina and Castro were charged with delivery/manufacture of 1,000 or more grams of cocaine (life felony).

“A sharp-eyed response by dedicated and skilled Sterling Heights police officers led to the discovery of an alleged drug trafficking operation,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “This is a stark reminder of the tireless efforts made by our police force to protect our county and residents.”

The 48-year-old men were charged in Sterling Heights District Court and had their bond set at $500,000 cash/surety.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 16) at 1:30 p.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 25) at 9 a.m.