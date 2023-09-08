Michigan State University bans concealed weapons on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. – In the wake of the deadly shooting, Michigan State University is banning concealed weapons on school property.

In a 5-2 vote, the Board of Trustees agreed on the expansion of the school’s general rules against having weapons on campus. While students and staff were forbidden from having a gun on campus, that rule didn’t extend to the general public. Originally, CPL holders were allowed on campus as long as they did not enter a building.

“No longer can individuals of the general public hold carry concealed on our green spaces on campus and property owned and governed by the university,” said deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen. “There is an exemption for those who are traveling through our campus and not stopping on our campus property or getting out of their vehicle with the firearm.”

MSU’s campus is situated in parts of two cities and four townships. Some use the campus as a thoroughfare.

Students said it’s a step in the right direction.

Local 4′s Crime and Safety expert Darnell Blackburn said the amendment might make some students and faculty feel safer, but it might not make things safer.

“I don’t know that it would make that much of a difference if somebody chooses to harm or wants to harm students or staff in the MSU community,” Blackburn said.

Related: Michigan State installs metal detectors at Spartan Stadium ahead of 2023 football season