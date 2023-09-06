Michigan State installs metal detectors at Spartan Stadium ahead of 2023 football season

A general view of Spartan Stadium during the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans on September 23, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Metal detectors have been installed at Michigan State University’s Spartan Stadium ahead of the busy college football season in an effort to “enhance security” in the wake of the school’s mass shooting earlier this year.

Fans attending football games at the stadium in East Lansing can expect to be greeted by walk-through metal detectors beginning Sept. 9, when the Spartans play the Richmond Spiders. The new equipment isn’t expected to delay stadium entry time by much, but officials are encouraging people to arrive at the stadium earlier than usual.

“When entering the stadium, guests will not have to initially remove items from their pockets unless the metal detector alarms. In this case, guests will be checked individually with a security wand,” officials announced Wednesday.

The metal detectors are new to the 75,000-capacity football stadium, but have been present at the university’s Breslin Center, where basketball games are played. Officials said metal detectors will also be added to the Munn Ice Arena, the Tennis Center, and the Wharton Center for Performing Arts, though a specific timeline was not provided.

The installation of more metal detectors comes months after a gunman opened fire on students at two on-campus buildings in February, killing three students and injuring five more. University Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch said the added security measures will “continue to make sure the venue remains safe.”

Other security measures, including key-card access and new building hours, were implemented at the institution shortly after the fatal mass shooting. The university has also reportedly prioritized the use of their on-campus security cameras.

Metal detectors may not be the only changes coming soon to Spartan Stadium. Last month, the school’s board of trustees gave the for OK for alcohol to be sold at sporting events after legislation was approved that allowed it.