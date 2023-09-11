2023 Detroit Auto Show kicks off this week: What you need to know

The 2023 Detroit Auto Show rolls into the city this week for the annual showcase of cars, technology and more.
The show kicks off on Wednesday with media preview day, when automakers hold press conferences to reveal new models and technology for upcoming products, and then the public show opens on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The annual Charity Preview night event is Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Detroit Auto Show:
When and where?
The 2023 Detroit Auto Show is Sept. 13-14 at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit (formerly TCF Center and Cobo Hall).
Address: 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226
Here’s the public show schedule
- Saturday, September 16, 10am – 8pm
- Sunday, September 17, 10am – 8pm
- Monday, September 18, 10am – 8pm
- Tuesday, September 19, 10am – 8pm
- Wednesday, September 20, 10am – 8pm
- Thursday, September 21, 10am – 8pm
- Friday, September 22, 10am – 8pm
- Saturday, September 23, 10am – 8pm
- Sunday, September 24, 10am -7pm
Where do you park?
Here’s a rundown of parking and transportation options from the Auto Show.
How much are tickets?
Public show tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for kids. You can buy them online here.
Where can you watch auto reveals?
We’ll be live streaming all of the big automaker reveals on ClickOnDetroit and Local 4+, starting on Tuesday night with Ford at 5:30 p.m. They are expected to unveil a new F-150 model.
On Wednesday, we’ll have live reveals from Cadillac, GMC and Jeep, starting at 9:45 a.m.