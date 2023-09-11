Crash involving semi-truck with trailer leaves 1 man dead in Bloomfield Township

A crash involving a semi-truck and trailer left one man dead in Bloomfield Township.

The fatal crash occurred Monday (Sept. 11) at 1:15 p.m. on Telegraph Road near Bataan Drive.

Officials say the victim was a 70-year-old man who was traveling eastbound across the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road.

Police the 70-year-old man who was an Orchard Lake was attempting to enter the Bloomfield Town Square Shopping Center when he was struck by the semi-truck and trailer traveling northbound on Telegraph Road.

The elderly man, police say, was the lone occupant in the vehicle. He was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.