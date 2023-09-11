Pilot, homemade plane goes missing after departing Michigan airport

The missing aircraft is described as a small, homemade airframe with a polished aluminum exterior and tail number N569SX.

DOWAGIAC, Mich. – Officials with the Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a homemade aircraft that went missing Sunday, Sept. 10.

According to authorities, the plane took off at about 11 a.m. from Dowagiac, about 25 miles southwest of Kalamazoo, and flew north. The pilot was reportedly the only occupant.

Civil Air Patrol crews and ground teams are searching the areas near Benton Harbor and South Haven. The search may be extended to Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Cass, Berrien and Allegan counties.

The small aircraft is described as having a polished aluminum exterior and tail number N569SX.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Commander Lt. Col. Mike Saile here.