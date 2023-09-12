New business owners find tasty opportunity at new food hall on Detroit’s northwest side

A brand-new food hall that opened in Detroit’s northwest side is giving community members options and opportunities.

DETROIT – A brand-new food hall that opened on Detroit’s northwest side is giving community members options and opportunities.

Whatcha Wanna Eat Food Hall celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 9. The food hall has 10 different businesses, each boasting a different culinary experience.

The new food hall was packed with customers, foodies, and curious community members on Tuesday.

“Oh my God! It’s busy. Going crazy! Need more workers. I thought I had enough. Need double workers,” Tierra Tubbs, owner of Your Perfect Blend, said as she hurriedly blended fresh produce into a variety of smoothies for customers.

“Whatcha Wanna Eat Food Hall is like a food hub,” said Bobby Baily, longtime restaurateur and the visionary behind the food hall.

There’s a variety of options from which to choose. There’s barbecue, burgers, baked goods, hibachi, and restaurants where chicken dishes take center stage.

Bailey describes the place as an incubator where new entrepreneurs from the community can realize their dreams of restaurant ownership.

“One day they might want to leave here and get their own brick and mortar. I’m doing this because someone did the same for me,” Bailey said.

Whatcha Wanna Eat Food Hall is seemingly cooking up a sense of community connection.

“Oh my God, it’s amazing, because we are getting so much love from our own community. It’s like we did this for our own community. And we are getting so much love,” Tubbs explained.

Watcha Wanna Eat Food Hall is located at 10625 W. McNichols Road, near Meyers Road in Detroit.

Business hours are Tuesday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information visit its official website.