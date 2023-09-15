32-year-old man charged in Madison Heights fatal hit-and-run

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald charged Raiyan Chowdhury, 32, from Warren, with a fatal hit-and-run in Madison Heights.

The incident occurred Thursday (Sept. 14) at 10 p.m. when the 32-year-old man struck the victim and dragged him briefly while traveling southbound on Dequindre Road.

Police said Chowdhury fled the location and was later located and taken into custody by Madison Heights police.

“The law is very clear – it doesn’t matter who is at fault in a crash if you are involved, you are required to report it right away,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald. “Running someone over and then driving away is a felony, and we will hold this defendant accountable.”

Chowdhury was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

He is expected to be charged Friday (Sept. 15) in the 43rd District Court.

Officials say leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death is a felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment and up to a $5,000 fine. Tampering with evidence is a felony punishable by four years imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,000.