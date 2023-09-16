UAW responds after Ford, GM announce layoffs of non-striking workers

The United Auto Workers union began its ‘stand up strike’ on Friday after the contract between the union and Detroit’s Big Three automakers expired.

This is the first time in history that the UAW called for a simultaneous strike at each of the Big Three automakers. The ‘stand up strike’ began at midnight on Friday, Sept. 15, with workers at GM Wentzville Assembly, the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, walking out.

Later Friday, Ford Motor Company announced temporary layoffs of around 600 employees at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. According to a statement from Ford, employees in the body construction department and south sub-assembly area of integrated stamping were told not to report to work.

General Motors also announced that it would be idling its Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas, which will put 2,000 people out of work. GM said the targeted strike at Wentzville Assembly was the reason.

UAW President Shawn Fain released the following statement on Saturday, Sept. 16:

“Let’s be clear: if the Big Three decide to lay people off who aren’t on strike, that’s them trying to put the squeeze on our members to settle for less. With their record profits, they don’t have to lay off a single employee. In fact, they could double every autoworker’s pay, not raise car prices, and still rake in billions of dollars.

“Their plan won’t work. The UAW will make sure any worker laid off in the Big Three’s latest attack will not go without an income. We’ll organize one day longer than they can, and go the distance to win economic and social justice at the Big Three.”

Ford Motor Company released the following statement on Friday, Sept. 15:

“Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy will have knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage. In this case, the strike at Michigan Assembly Plant’s final assembly and paint departments has directly impacted the operations in other parts of the facility. Approximately 600 employees at Michigan Assembly Plant’s body construction department and south sub-assembly area of integrated stamping were notified not to report to work Sept. 15. This is not a lockout. This layoff is a consequence of the strike at Michigan Assembly Plant’s final assembly and paint departments, because the components built by these 600 employees use materials that must be e-coated for protection. E-coating is completed in the paint department, which is on strike,” Ford Motor Company said in a statement.

The following message was sent to Fairfax Assembly Plant employees on Friday, Sept. 15:

“Fairfax Team: As you are aware, the International UAW announced that Wentzville Assembly is on strike. Currently, the Wentzville Team is providing critical stampings to Fairfax. Due to the strike’s impact on Wentzville operations, we anticipate running out of parts for Fairfax as soon as early next week. The parts situation is fluid, and we are actively managing the situation.

“Since Fairfax won’t be able to run production due to a part shortage caused by the strike in Wentzville, there is no work available. We are working under an expired agreement at Fairfax. Unfortunately, there are no provisions that allow for company-provided SUB-pay in this circumstance.”

---> Everything to know after UAW declares strike against Big Three automakers