71º
Join Insider

Local News

Delta Air Lines to bring back daily, nonstop flights from Detroit to Anchorage and Sacramento

New flights return summer of 2024

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Romulus, Wayne County
File - A man waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Jan. 7, 2022. Delta said it plans to cap the number of entries to its Sky Clubs starting Feb. 1, 2025 for holders of the American Express Platinum Card as well as the Delta Reserve American Express Card.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ROMULUS, Mich. – Delta Air Lines is bringing back daily flights from Detroit Metro Airport to Anchorage and Sacramento.

Starting June 7, 2024, Delta is offering daily, nonstop flights between Detroit and Anchorage, Alaska. Daily, nonstop flights from Detroit to Sacramento, California return on July 8, 2024.

Delta said customers get free onboard Wi-fi on most domestic U.S. flights and they have a food and beverage program available.

The full list of new and returning routes have been posted online. Delta said all are on sale on delta.com as of Saturday, Sept. 16.

---> Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter