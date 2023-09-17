Delta Air Lines to bring back daily, nonstop flights from Detroit to Anchorage and Sacramento

ROMULUS, Mich. – Delta Air Lines is bringing back daily flights from Detroit Metro Airport to Anchorage and Sacramento.
Starting June 7, 2024, Delta is offering daily, nonstop flights between Detroit and Anchorage, Alaska. Daily, nonstop flights from Detroit to Sacramento, California return on July 8, 2024.
Delta said customers get free onboard Wi-fi on most domestic U.S. flights and they have a food and beverage program available.
The full list of new and returning routes have been posted online. Delta said all are on sale on delta.com as of Saturday, Sept. 16.
