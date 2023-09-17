Delta Air Lines to bring back daily, nonstop flights from Detroit to Anchorage and Sacramento

File - A man waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Jan. 7, 2022. Delta said it plans to cap the number of entries to its Sky Clubs starting Feb. 1, 2025 for holders of the American Express Platinum Card as well as the Delta Reserve American Express Card.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

