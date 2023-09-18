Police officer hospitalized during hi-impact crash in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A crash at 11 Mile and Hoover roads sent a Warren police officer to the hospital.

The impact of the collision was so forceful that both cars ended up in front of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. But the Warren Police Department said they did nothing wrong.

“Let me say, first of all, it was not a pursuit,” said Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Police say the crash with the driver of a truck was due to an emergency.

“The officer received a radio run to a situation that involved fast response,” Dwyer said.

With the officer properly activating both sirens and flashing lights, the driver of the vehicle is the one who should have been paying more attention.

“You have to be more alert,” Dwyer said. “When you hear that siren and the lights on a police car or a fire apparatus -- it means that they have the right away.

Thankfully, the driver only faced minor injuries. But it’s the officer that’s going to have a long recovery.

“The officer was hospitalized with serious injuries,” Dwyer said. “We thought initially it was going to be life-threatening. Fortunately, it was not.”

Dwyer said it’s just a testament to all the sacrifices officers make to help save lives, even in other situations.

“The number of different things that are happening out there today -- just recently, we had two officers assist a 17-year old that was going to commit suicide just recently, followed by an officer that saved a baby’s life,” Dwyer said.

The officer was released from the hospital and will make a full recovery.