Don’t climb into outhouse toilets -- Michigan State Police rescue woman stuck retrieving her Apple Watch

A woman was rescued from an outhouse toilet she had gotten stuck inside on Sept. 19, 2023.

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police is urging residents to not climb into outhouse toilets after troopers rescued a woman from one Tuesday, Sept. 19.

According to authorities, first responders were called to a boat launch at Dixon Lake on reports of a woman who was stuck inside an outhouse toilet. Police said they could hear her yelling for help when they arrived. She reportedly told them she had dropped her Apple Watch into the toilet, decided to lower herself inside to retrieve it and became stuck.

With the help of Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers, troopers were able to remove the toilet and pull the woman to safety.