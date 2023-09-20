Macomb County deputies charged in assault of handcuffed 14-year-old

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two Macomb County Sheriff’s Deputies are facing criminal charges after a juvenile was allegedly slapped while being taken into custody.

The deputies were transporting a 14-year-old boy for a probation violation when words were exchanged. Prosecutor Pete Lucido said they pulled the vehicle over and one deputy assaulted the teen while he was handcuffed.

When the boy was taken to a juvenile home, it was clear he was injured. Lucido said the boy made a statement and photos were taken to document his injuries. An investigation was opened and the resulted were turned over to Lucido’s office.

Deputy Derek Reed was charged with child abuse in the fourth degree and public official willful failure to uphold the law. Deputy Alan Weir was charged with wilful neglect of duty.

Together, they have more than 25 years experience with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. They are both on paid administrative leave.

“The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office takes all allegations of this nature seriously,” said Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. “Individuals in positions of power, especially those in law enforcement, must be held to the highest of standards.”