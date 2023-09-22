Bear Lake man pleads guilty to providing fentanyl to 30-year-old victim who overdosed

Derek Rosen, 31, of Bear Lake, pled guilty to delivery causing death for providing fentanyl to a 30-year-old Manistee man who overdosed on the substance in April 2020.

Derek Rosen, 31, of Bear Lake, pled guilty to delivery causing death for providing fentanyl to a 30-year-old Manistee man who overdosed on the substance in April 2020.

The 31-year-old man was charged alongside Brittany McClarty, 38, of Manistee, who pled guilty to delivery of fentanyl under 50 grams in March of 2023.

McClarty was sentenced to 1-20 years incarceration in April.

Officials said the victim was found unresponsive in his car after taking the drugs provided to him by McClarty, which Rosen obtained.

The 38-year-old agreed in her plea deal to testify against Rosen, which she did at his preliminary examination in March.

“My office will continue to hold accountable, to the fullest extent of the law, those who push fentanyl into our communities,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Families across the state are in a battle against the tragedy of fentanyl use and overdose, and we intend to aid in their defense with these prosecutions.”

Rosen will appear before the court for sentencing on Nov. 13.