Detroit man accused of strangling girlfriend charged with first-degree murder

Prosecutors say victim had signs of blunt force trauma

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

DETROIT – Prosecutors have charged Maurice Allison with first-degree murder in the death of Stacie Davis.

Allison, 56, and Davis, 33, were a couple and were living together in Detroit when Allison was murdered, according to prosecutors.

At 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 17, Detroit police were dispatched to a home in the 14140 block of Pfent Street for a reported overdose.

When police arrived they found Davis with signs of blunt force trauma to her head and face. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to prosecutors.

Allison was arrested on Sept. 19. He is accused of strangling Davis and has been charged with first-degree murder. He is expected to be arraigned in 36th District Court after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

