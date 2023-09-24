Detroit Red Wings alumni go up against Boston Bruins alumni for charity game

Mickey Redmond joined us at Local 4 to talk about the Red Wings alumni charity game.

FRASER, Mich. – Detroit Red Wings alumni will go up against Boston Bruins alumni in a charity game this month.

The first annual Detroit Red Wings Alumni vs. Boston Bruins Alumni game is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at the Big Boy Arena in Fraser, Michigan.

This year’s event will help several local charities. Tickets can be purchased online and start at $25 for general admission and go up to $250 for VIP.

The Detroit Red Wings alumni roster includes the following: Kevin Miller, Drew Miller, John Ogrodnick, Darren McCarty, Larry Murphy, Jiri Fischer, Jakub Kindl, John Blum, Rick Zombo, Danny Dekeyser, Mickey Redmond, Darian Hatcher, Dino Ciccerelli, Jimmy Howard, Mike Knuble, Eddie Mio, Brent Fedyk, Reed Larson, Dwight Foster, Red Berenson, Todd Bertuzzi and Chris Chelios; Coaches - Nick Libett and Dave Lewis; Trainer - John Warton.

The Boston Bruins alumni roster includes the following: Andrew Alberts, Bob Sweeney, Bruce Shoebottom, David Shaw, Frank Simonetti, Guy Larose, Ken Hodge Jr., Pat Leahy, Reggie Lemelin, Tim Sweeney, Terry Virtue, John Damrath, Ken Linesman, AL Pedersen, John Wensink, Bryan Smolinski, Cam Stewart, Kraig Neinhuise, Steve Shields, Rick Middleton and Joe Mullen; Coaches - Fred Ahern and Greg Malicke.