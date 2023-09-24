Karen Drew: I underwent Mohs surgery for skin cancer

I was washing my face and that’s when I noticed it -- a flaky little section on my cheek.

I was hoping it was just dry spot, maybe a blemish? But deep down I knew better. I have done SO MANY stories on skin cancer and I knew the signs.

There was an uneven border, the skin was flaky‚ and it just didn’t seem “right.” I ignored it for a couple of weeks, but then one night when I was washing all that TV makeup off my face that little dry patch started to bleed . . . I took a pic and sent to my dermatologist -- Dr. Steven Grekin.

He responded like I thought he would, “Come in! Let me check that out.” Well, I did go in, and he confirmed what I thought -- skin cancer. Thank goodness it was basal cell and not melanoma.

My dad died from melanoma at 62 years old! I have preached and told so many people about using sunblock and avoiding the sun. I know I could and should have done better.

Now, I will say I do put sunblock on my face all the time, and wear a hat and sunglasses . . . but I did not do a good enough job reapplying the sunblock and I know I could have done better avoiding the sun.

If you know me, I love taking the top off my Jeep -- and a day at the beach is one of my most favorite days!

Undergoing Mohs surgery

I recently went in for Mohs surgery. During the procedure, the Doctor removed thin layers of skin one layer at a time and examined the tissue under a microscope to determine if any cancer remained.

The procedure continued until only cancer-free tissue was left.

They had to go in twice to get it all and thank goodness the cancer has been removed. I’m sharing this story as a reminder to do better.

Be better at using sunblock, better at reapplying, and better at avoiding too much sun exposure. I am so mad at myself -- and, yes, I have been lectured by many family and friends.

I’m lucky it wasn’t serious, but I know it could have been worse.

I’ll admit, I’m worried about the scar left behind. Hopefully, it won’t be too bad. I’ll be off-air for a few days, hope to be back on air mid-next week. So, if you see me around this weekend with a big bandage on my face -- that’s the reason.