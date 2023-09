(Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Police said five people were hit by a driver while picketing outside a General Motors plant in Genesee County.

Officials say the hit-and-run occurred Tuesday (Sept. 26), and investigators say a worker drove through the picket line while leaving the plant.

Police said all five people suffered minor injuries, but they are still searching for the driver.