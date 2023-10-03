3 arrested after 500 pounds of cocaine seized in Wixom drug bust

WIXOM, Mich. – Millions of dollars worth of cocaine was seized by authorities in Wixom on Sunday, Oct. 1.

According to authorities, a semi truck crossed the border from Mexico into Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 27, where Customs and Border Protection officers found the cocaine and placed a tracker on the trailer.

The trailer arrived at a facility on West Road in Wixom and was redirected to a warehouse next door, where suspects reportedly unloaded the cocaine.

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security searched the building Sunday, Oct. 1, and reportedly found 223 bricks of suspected cocaine. Authorities said each brick weighed at least one kilogram each.

Three people were taken into custody on suspicion of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.