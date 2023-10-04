Warren man faces murder charge in death of wife

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A Warren man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife.

Ricardo Orozco, 56, is accused of stabbing his wife to death. Prosecutors said police were called to a gas station on Saturday, Sept. 30, where they found Orozco sitting in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Durgango.

Prosecutors said Orozco’s wife was found dead in the back of the Durango and had multiple stab wounds. Prosecutors did not share his wife’s name in the press release.

Orozco has been charged with second-degree murder. He was arrainged in 37th Warren District Court by Judge Michael Chupa on Tuesday, Oct. 3. His bond was set at $2 million cash/surety.

If he posts bond, he will be required to wear a GPS tether and must forfeit his passport. He is expected in court for a probable cause hearing at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.