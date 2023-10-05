Harrison Township man accused of stealing, selling radar detectors

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A 53-year-old man from Harrison Township accused of stealing and selling radar detectors is facing charges in Macomb County.

According to authorities, detectives with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office were conducting surveillance on Jeffery Tapert on Sept. 13. He was being investigated because authorities believed he was involved in multiple thefts. Detectives reportedly saw him shatter the front driver-side window of a Chevrolet Camaro and attempt to steal a radar detector.

He was unsuccessful in removing the radar detector from the dashboard and was taken into custody without incident.

Tapert was arraigned Sept. 15 on charges of larceny from a motor vehicle (a 5-year felony) and one count of malicious destruction of personal property -- less than $200 (a 93-day misdemeanor).

He was given a $20,000 cash/surety bond.