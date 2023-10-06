UAW President Shawn Fain addresses autoworkers 21 days into strike

DETROIT – The president of the United Auto Workers union is expected to address members live on social media on Friday -- a setup he has used the last two Fridays to announce additional strike locations at the facilities of Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

UPDATE: UAW: GM to include EV battery production in US contract in huge win for autoworkers

In his announcement on Friday, Oct. 6, UAW President Shawn Fain could identify more strike locations. This live stream has ended. You can watch a recording of the stream in the video player below:

The president of the United Auto Workers union addressed members live on social media on Friday to announce additional strike locations at the facilities of Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

In a social media post, Fain teased the announcement with a parody of the reality show “The Bachelor,” telling people to tune in to “see who gets the rose!”

Fain has been hosting weekly updates for members on Fridays as negotiations continue between the union and the prominent carmakers. When the UAW initiated its first-ever simultaneous strike against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor Company, workers only began striking at three of their facilities. Over the last few weeks, the union first expanded the strike to include 38 GM and Stellantis parts distribution centers, and then again to include two more GM and Ford plants.

Negotiations have been ongoing between the union and the carmakers, but no deal has been reached yet -- though Ford did provide a new offer to the union this week. GM officials said Thursday that the company is focused on achieving a “record contract and a strong future for our employees.” GM did, however, just secure a $6 billion line of credit in expectation of a long-lasting strike.

---> UAW latest: New Ford offer, more layoffs, GM secures $6B credit line amid strike

Rather than striking at every Big Three facility all at once, the union is targeting strikes at increasingly valuable locations in hopes of creating leverage with the companies. The hope, as with most strikes, is to speed up the bargaining process and to push automakers to honor the UAW’s aggressive list of demands that seeks to provide better pay and benefits to its workers.

The targeted strikes also help the union to stretch out its strike fund, which was around $825 million before the strike began. This fund helps pay members on the picket line while they’re not working.

If Fain does announce additional strike locations, UAW-represented workers at those locations are likely to walk out the same day. It was not yet known which locations or how many additional workers might be added to the strike.

So far, about 25,000 of the UAW’s 146,000 autoworkers were striking as of Thursday. UAW President Fain has said the union will strike as long as it needs to.

Workers on the picket line at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne told Local 4 on Wednesday night that they are hopeful about the new offer, but they think they will be there for a while.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, so we don’t really know what tomorrow is going to bring,” said Sue Murphy, a 27-year Ford veteran. “We’re fighting for the next generation either way. So, it’s not about, ‘Do we have a choice?’ We don’t have a choice. We’re out here for the long haul, whether we like it or not.”

Strike locations as of Thursday

Here’s a map of the Big Three facilities where UAW workers were actively striking as of Thursday, Oct. 5.

Here’s a list of the auto facilities where UAW workers were on strike as of Thursday, Oct. 5:

GM

Wentzville Assembly

Davison Road Processing Center

Flint Processing Center

Lansing Redistribution

Pontiac Redistribution

Willow Run Redistribution

Ypsilanti Processing Center

Chicago Parts Distribution

Cincinnati Parts Distribution

Hudson, Wisconsin Parts Distribution

Denver Parts Distribution

Reno Parts Distribution Center

Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution

Fort Worth Parts Distribution

Martinsburg, West Virginia Parts Distribution

Jackson, Mississippi Parts Distribution

Charlotte, North Carolina Parts Distribution

Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution

Philadelphia Parts Distribution

Lansing Delta Township plant

Stellantis

Toledo Assembly Complex

Centerline Packaging

Centerline Warehouse

Marysville

Sherwood (Warren)

Warren Parts

Quality Engineering Center (Auburn Hills)

Romulus

Chicago

Cleveland

Milwaukee

Minneapolis

Denver

Los Angeles

Portland, Oregon

Atlanta

Winchester, Virginia

Orlando

Dallas

New York

Boston

Ford

Michigan Assembly Plant (final assembly and paint only)

Chicago Assembly Plant

More UAW strike coverage here