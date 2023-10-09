2 Wayne State University experts provide context on Gaza war after weekend terrorist attack kills 900

Gaza is under siege after Israel unleashed airstrikes after a weekend attack by Hamas left 900 people dead, including 11 Americans.

Late Tuesday (Oct. 9) afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the counter-strike was only just the beginning after this weekend’s terrorist attack.

Representatives of Hamas have said they will execute hostages if attacks don’t stop.

Israel’s defense minister has ordered a complete siege on Gaza, cutting off electricity, food, fuel, and water.

Local 4 wanted to hear from people who have studied the region to provide context on what’s happening now, what led up to the latest flare-up, and when it could end. There’s concern that this could grow into a more significant conflict.

Wayne State University professors Howard Lupovitch and Saeed Khan have offered their perspectives on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“The only thing that we know with any level of certainty is that the bloodshed is going to, unfortunately, increase and intensify over the next several days,” said Khan.

This all came after Hamas carried out a surprise attack by air, sea, and land on Saturday (Oct. 7), leaving hundreds of people dead.

Israel responded with strikes, killing hundreds.

“Israel has dealt with Hamas before for a very long time,” said Lupovitch. “What’s unique here is that Israel was caught off guard in certain ways, and there’s going to be a lot of discussion as to why that happened.”

Tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians have existed for decades, even before Israel’s founding in 1948.

Both men are closely watching the United States Government’s response to what’s unfolding in the region.

“It seems as though the United States right now is most interested in containing this conflict, keeping it as isolated as possible, as well as, of course, looking for the neutralization of Hamas, but making sure that it does not then spill over into something that is bigger,” Khan said.

“So the American government, I think, very rightly, has really expressed its solidarity with the state of Israel,” Lupovitch said. “Israel is a very close ally to the United States. We share many values in common. And the hope is that they’ll continue to do that.”

There are many people in Metro Detroit with connections to the region.

Of course, many of them are worried about their loved ones.

Lupovitch and Khan believe the attacks could last days, weeks, or even months as it could spiral into a complicated conflict.