Detroit Animal Care at capacity, adoptions needed

DETROIT – Officials in Detroit are looking to find forever homes for more than 160 dogs.

Detroit Animal Care and Control’s shelter’s capacity is 160 dogs, which is why they’re doing whatever it takes to adopt out at least 60 dogs for National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

Tamra Talmadge-Anderson, a volunteer with the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control, is no stranger to adoption. She just adopted a dog herself in August.

“It takes a little time. It takes work,” Talmadge-Anderson said. “It takes patience, but inevitably every dog you meet at the shelter is just so sweet and just really wants a chance.”

The best part of the shelter adoption is the wide variety of options to choose from.

“They are different ages, different sizes, but we do have a lot of bully breeds and bully breeds are incredibly loving, incredibly affectionate,” Talmadge-Anderson said. “If you have not ever thought about adopting a bully breed, I encourage you to open your mind open your heart and consider opening your window.”

She said the best part of her job is hearing the success stories that follow after adoption.

“They’re just completely in love and they typically say it’s the best decision they ever made,” Talmadge-Anderson said.

Adoptions take place daily at Detroit Animal Care from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Detroit Animal Care website here. If you’re not ready to adopt, you can also help out by donating your time by volunteering.