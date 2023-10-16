Macomb County man charged with murder in death of his mother-in-law

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 41-year-old man from Macomb Township was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Shelby Township woman.

Background: 79-year-old woman murdered inside her home in Shelby Township; officials make arrest

According to authorities, it happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at a home located near the intersection of Big Lake and Stoney Brook drives. Police said the 79-year-old woman’s death was suspicious and continued to investigate.

Authorities said she had been strangled to death.

After several interviews and search warrants, police took Kenneth Michael McDonald into custody.

Police said McDonald was the son-in-law of the victim, identified as Stella Lopiccolo Maltese.

McDonald was charged Monday, Oct. 16 with one count of second-degree murder. He was denied bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.