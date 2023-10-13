79-year-old woman murdered inside her home in Shelby Township; officials make arrest

A 79-year-old woman was found murdered inside of her home in Shelby Township.

The incident occurred Thursday (Oct. 12) at 2:47 p.m. in the 14000 block of Stoney Brook Drive W.

Police deemed the woman’s death suspicious and worked throughout the night, conducting several search warrants and interviews, which led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man from Macomb Township.

Officials say the investigation suggested that the woman knew the suspect, and a warrant was authorized Friday afternoon by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for the second-degree murder.

The 41-year-old man is expected to have a bond hearing on Saturday (Oct. 14).

Formal arraignment is expected to be on Monday (Oct. 16).