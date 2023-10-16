Suspect in fatal Detroit shooting hit by car outside police precinct

DETROIT – A woman accused of fatally shooting another woman on Sunday was hit by a car in front of a Detroit police precinct while allegedly fleeing the scene.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, a woman in her 50s was on foot when she was struck by a vehicle in front of Detroit’s 9th precinct. Police say the man driving the vehicle had followed the woman from a gathering they were both attending on the city’s east side, where a shooting had just occurred.

According to authorities, the woman who was hit by the car is believed to have shot and killed a woman at a gathering in the area of Edmore Drive and Crusade Street. The woman then reportedly got in her vehicle, drove to the police precinct and got out of her car when a man in his 30s, who was also at the gathering, hit her with his vehicle.

Both the woman and the man were in police custody as of Sunday night. The woman was expected to be OK following the crash. Neither of their identities were released Sunday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and subsequent crash were not immediately clear. The relationship between the man and the woman was also unclear.

An investigation was underway as of Sunday. No other details were provided as of early Monday morning. Detroit police were expected to provide more information in a news briefing sometime on Monday, Oct. 16.