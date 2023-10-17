13-year-old charged with making threats at middle school in Warren

A 13-year-old has been charged with making school threats at a middle school in Warren.

The incident occurred on Monday (Oct. 16) after the teenager allegedly threatened to shoot up the school and kill a student.

Officials say the 13-year-old has been charged with threat of terrorism (20-year felony) and school threats (1-year misdemeanor).

The teen was denied bond and ordered to have a mental health evaluation.

A pretrial is scheduled for Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

“My office has a zero-tolerance policy for all school threats,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “We affirm our commitment to safeguarding every student’s right to learn and all teachers’ right to teach without the threat of violence.”