Local News

Detroit police want help finding 84-year-old missing woman

Marva Flowers last seen on Oct. 22

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 84-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 84-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Marva Flowers was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 22) in the area of McNichols Road and Lahser and did not return to her home in the 17200 block of Northrop Street.

Police said she was last seen wearing a green jacket, and red shirt.

According to her daughter, she suffers from Dementia

Marva FlowersDetails
Age84
Height5′2″
HairGrey curly
Weight100 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

