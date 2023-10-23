Detroit police want help finding 84-year-old missing woman

Police are seeking information about a 84-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Marva Flowers was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 22) in the area of McNichols Road and Lahser and did not return to her home in the 17200 block of Northrop Street.

Police said she was last seen wearing a green jacket, and red shirt.

According to her daughter, she suffers from Dementia

Marva Flowers Details Age 84 Height 5′2″ Hair Grey curly Weight 100 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

