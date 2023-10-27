75º
Emotional, chaotic board meeting at Michigan State University ends with same leadership in place

Rema Vassar said she has no plans to resign amid allegations

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

EAST LANSING, Mich. – An emotional and, at times, chaotic board meeting at Michigan State University ended with the same leadership in place in East Lansing.

The in-fighting between board members was fully displayed Friday (Oct. 27).

Trustee Brianna Scott was reduced to tears while describing the public backlash since accusing Board Chair Dr. Rema Vassar of bullying and misconduct.

“You have no idea what’s been said about me this week, and all I wanted to do is stand up for those who are so afraid to do what I have done,” said MSU Board Trustee Brianna Scott.

Vassar addressed the allegations directly during the meeting.

“I am looking forward to a review of my conduct as I’m not aware of any policy I have violated,” said Vassar.

“Every single trustee in here has work to do,” said a man. “Putting a Black woman in the front of this is nothing but a scapegoat.”

“This is not about party or race,” said a woman. “This is about what is good for the university and its students and the state of Michigan.

All of this is unfolding as MSU tries to hire a new president by Thanksgiving.

Vassar said she has no plans to resign amid allegations.

