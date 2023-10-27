New Second Avenue Bridge in Midtown celebrates connection to Wayne State University

Midtown, Mich. – A new bridge that’s officially open in Midtown Detroit is bringing some much-needed relief to neighbors and commuters.

The new Second Avenue Bridge connects Wayne State University’s Campus to the city’s New Center area. The bridge and its innovative design are all part of a local, state, and federal partnership.

The Second Avenue Bridge sits at the edge of Wayne State University’s campus. It’s becoming the buzz among commuters.

“Before, we had to go all the way around,” said Kimberly Richey. “Now, it’s like a straight shot. So, it’s like whatever we have to do, activities that are done, in Midtown. Straight there.”

Richey and her friend Lucy Tigue were among those celebrating the completion of the Second Avenue Bridge. The bridge, with its innovative design, stretches over I-94 in Detroit.

“It’s convenient for all of us,” said Tigue.

Part of the convenience for commuters is the bridge connecting communities. Some say its multi-modal design is better reflective of the neighborhood’s needs. Now, commuters can take advantage of its bike lanes and pedestrian walkways.

It’s a big difference from the old bridge, which was torn down.

“It was horrible,” Tigue said. “The holes all in it, and the crumbling.”

The celebration of the 1,100-ton bridge is multi-fold. The nation’s top Highway Administrator, Shailen Bhatt, said the innovative engineering of the bridge saved a lot of money and hassle. It was built off-site. So, disruptions during construction were minimized.

“They were able to, actually, just move it into place and just drop it into place,” said Bhatt. “Instead of just constructing it in a traditional manner, again with lots of disruption.”

Now officially open, commuters said the new Second Avenue Bridge is not just convenient; motorists said it also looks nice.

“I’m excited about the lighting,” Richey said. “So, that’s why I like driving at night. I love night driving, so seeing the lights is like amazing to me.”

The new Second Avenue Bridge is one part of the state’s multi-billion-dollar project to modernize parts of I-94.