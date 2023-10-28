UAW’s Ford National Council jets to Detroit to vote on tentative agreement

As the UAW’s National Ford Council heads to Detroit this weekend to vote on whether to send the tentative agreement to the membership, the talks between the UAW, GM, and Stellantis are intense, going for hours and into the night.

Sources tell Local 4 GM has matched the Ford agreement on wages, boosting its offer from a 23% increase to 25%.

Late Thursday (Oct. 26), a source familiar with the talks told us there are no tentative agreements with either automaker yet, but if the intensity of the talks is any indication, they are close.

UAW President Shawn Fain told the membership he expects to brief them on the intricacies of the deal on Sunday.

If passed by the national council, it then heads to the locals for discussion and a vote.

The UAW told members there are no secrets here and will put the deal book up digitally so all can look at the fine print.