Corktown Market, Haraz Coffee to open in Perennial Corktown apartment community

DETROIT – Corktown Market and Haraz Coffee will be opening up next year at the Perennial Corktown luxury apartment community in Detroit.

Corktown Market is described as a bodega-style grocery store that will sell groceries, prepared foods, and other everyday items. Corktown Market is owned by Ahmed Alwhysee and Hadwan Hadwan.

“The Corktown Market will not be a ritzy grocery store,” said Ahmed. “Instead, it aims to serve as a neighborhood bodega, offering convenience to countless neighbors while making it affordable.”

Corktown Market will offer items like fresh baked Zingerman’s bread, freshly ground coffee from La Colombe, and meats and cheese from Boar’s Head through an in-house deli.

Haraz Coffee was founded in Dearborn and has 12 locations around the United States. The Perennial Corktown location will be their second location within Detroit. Haraz Coffee features refined Yemeni coffee roasts and authentic Yemeni-style drinks.

“Coffee is an experience,” owner Hamzah Nasser said. “It is the first thing that brings me peace to start the day. We want to bring back that tradition of getting a cup of coffee, sitting down, and savoring it while working or relaxing.”

Nasser said there will be a large area for customers to encourage people to socialize with friends or co-work with colleagues. Haraz Coffee is also partnering with JJS Custard Co., a local Dearborn ice cream shop, to bring creative frozen treats to Corktown.

“We are excited to welcome Corktown Market and Haraz coffee to the Perennial Corktown” said Seth Herkowitz, COO of Hunter Pasteur. “We wanted to make sure that the retailers we welcome to the space are going to meet the needs of our residents. Having both a bodega and a coffee shop are critical amenities that provide services not only to our residents, but to the entire neighborhood. They both will add so much to our resident’s living experience, and we look forward to more retail announcements to come.”

Perennial Corktown is currently open for leasing and residents are moving in in December. Visit perennialcorktown.com for more information.