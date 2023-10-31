UAW ends 46 day strike against Detroit Big Three

Details of the UAW’s tentative agreement with General Motors have been released. UAW President Shawn Fain said the deal with the automaker was historic.

Union leaders say the deal was reached early Monday (Oct. 30) morning, two days after the UAW expanded the strike to the Spring Hill Assembly Plant in Tennessee after deals had been reached with Ford and Stellantis.

“For the past several weeks, analysts and pundits were crying that our union was going too far, that we were demanding too much,” said Fain. “We didn’t listen to them and we never let up, the result is one of the most stunning contract victories since the sit down strikes in the 1930s.”

The starting wage for assembly workers will increase by about 70% with the estimated cost of living. Top-wage workers will see an increase of about 33% over the life of the contract. And for the first time in UAW history, salaried workers at General Motors will also see a wage increase and COLA.

The deal also creates a path to full-time employment. Current temp workers with 90 days on the job will be converted to full-time seniority employees, seeing raises of 51-115%.

On Friday, Nov. 3, union leadership will be voting to send the agreement to membership.

More: Inside UAW-Ford deal used to shape agreements with Stellantis, GM