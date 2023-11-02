43º
Train derailment causes road closures in Romulus

Drivers urged to avoid the area

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Romulus, Wayne County
ROMULUS, Mich. – Roughly a dozen train cars were derailed in Romulus on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Wick and Shook roads, just north of I-94.

Multiple crews have responded to the area and Wick Road has been blocked off. At least one tanker car has been derailed, but no leaks have been reported. Officials said one tanker car was empty and the other contained a clay slurry used in the manufacturing of ceramics.

No one was injured in the crash and authorities said there is no danger to the public.

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

