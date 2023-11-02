Train derailment causes road closures in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. – Roughly a dozen train cars were derailed in Romulus on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Wick and Shook roads, just north of I-94.

Multiple crews have responded to the area and Wick Road has been blocked off. At least one tanker car has been derailed, but no leaks have been reported. Officials said one tanker car was empty and the other contained a clay slurry used in the manufacturing of ceramics.

No one was injured in the crash and authorities said there is no danger to the public.

