Ex Warren officer indicted for excessive force, filing false crime report

WARREN, Mich. – A former Warren police officer has been indicted after he reportedly punched a teenage inmate in the face, threw him to the ground and slammed his head violently on the ground.

The indictment stems from an incident that happened June 13 at the Warren Police Department jail.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Matthew J. Rodriguez was working as a jail officer when the 19-year-old victim was brought to the department after being arrested.

Video shows Rodriguez punch the teen in the head while the victim was standing with his hands in his pockets. Rodriguez reportedly used his closed fist to punch the teen repeatedly in the head while the victim was laying on the floor. Rodriguez also reportedly slammed the victim’s head onto the floor.

Authorities said Rodriguez later made false statements to the Warren Police Department regarding his use of force, his conduct and the conduct of the victim.

Police said two other officers intervened within seconds of the first punch. While the teen did not file a complaint, police said Rodriguez was reported immediately by other officers who felt he acted out of line.

Rodriguez was initially placed on unpaid leave but was eventually fired within two weeks of the incident.

Rodriguez was charged in the indictment with Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison, and Falsification of Records, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday, Nov. 6.