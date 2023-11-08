In Your Neighborhood: Get to know Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Local 4 News is getting out of the studio and hitting the road to be In Your Neighborhood! We’re live on Local 4 News at 5:30 p.m. every day from Nov. 6-10 in a different city to showcase what makes our communities great!

Shelby Township has persevered through border changes to get where it is today -- a thriving community home to 150 restaurants and 100 different species of birds.

In 1973, a farm in the township was destroyed by a fire, and in 1987 Utica successfully annexed a couple hundred acres from the city. Despite this, Shelby Township perseveres and it is a model for the rest of Metro Detroit. Last year, Shelby Township completed the construction of a $12 million water reservoir that can hold up to 3.5 million gallons of water. The reservoir is expected to lower water costs for individual households and avoid boil water advisories when the Great Lakes Water Authority’s water main breaks.

Water is a large part of life in Shelby Township. One resident’s favorite park is Holland Ponds, where visitors can hike and look at a vibrant heron population. Another is the Macomb Orchard Trail, which is a trail of fruit trees along the path of the former Michigan Air Line Railroad tracks. While walking the trail, visitors can pick fruits that are in season or simply enjoy the scenery. Residents also enjoy the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center, where a resident opossum named Lily has her own habitat. The enclosure allows visitors to learn more about nature in Shelby Township.

What makes Shelby Township so special?

