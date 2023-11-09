Samantha Woll murder investigation advances with arrest: Everything we know

Samantha Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death outside her home in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue.

DETROIT – A person was arrested in connection with the murder of well-known Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll, authorities announced Wednesday, but many details were still unknown.

Detroit police confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 8 that they arrested a suspect, whose identity has not yet been revealed, in the first major development in Woll’s murder investigation. Woll, 40, was stabbed to death at her home in Detroit’s Lafayette Park on Oct. 21 after returning home from a wedding.

As a well-known leader of Detroit’s Jewish community and an active member in multiple campaigns and initiatives, Woll’s killing had sent the community -- and even the country -- reeling in search of answers. But authorities have maintained that they must keep certain information private amid their investigation.

That sentiment was no different Wednesday when Detroit police Chief James White confirmed that an arrest had been made.

“While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” White said in a statement. “The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.”

Here’s what we know about the arrest.

Arrest details

Few details about the arrest made were known as of Thursday morning.

Detroit police confirmed on Nov. 8 that a person had been taken into custody in connection with Woll’s murder. It was believed the arrest occurred the same day.

Police arrested the person in the Kalamazoo area on the west side of the state. It is unknown whether the person arrested is a resident of that area.

The identity of the person in custody was not yet made public. That information will become public once the person is formally arraigned on any charges brought against them. It was unknown when an arraignment may occur.

Police did not say what charges the person was facing. It’s not clear what role they allegedly played in the fatal stabbing.

Police Chief White said the investigation is still open, and that investigators are going to “go where the evidence takes us.”

“I don’t want to characterize this as a complete investigation,” White said of the arrest made. “We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re gonna do it.”

White did not clarify what work remained for investigators. Officials said more information would be released at the appropriate time.

Fatal stabbing investigation

Woll was found stabbed to death outside of her home in Lafayette Park at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. About six hours earlier, Woll had arrived home from a wedding. At some point in between, police believe Woll was attacked inside her home, and that she stumbled outside to where she was later found by witnesses.

Detroit police have been selective about the case details they reveal to the public, saying there is certain information only known to police and the person responsible and that it must remain that way. Prior to the recent arrest, Chief White previously said no suspect had been identified, but that several persons of interest had been identified. He clarified that classification during a public police commissioners meeting last week.

On Nov. 2, White said investigators were in the process of interviewing “a lot of people” in order to disqualify them as suspects in Woll’s killing. Because the woman was killed just after a wedding, it’s believed police have a significant number of people to speak with and rule out during their investigation.

White said that the many people being interviewed by police are not necessarily considered “persons of interest” by police definition, but rather that they are people who “give us interest until they are disqualified.”

“You kind of have to picture a spider web where one circumstance and subject takes you to another subject. And you have to disqualify all of them as suspects before you can declare they’re not suspects,” White said, in part. " ... A person of interest, by declaration, would mean that there are facts, evidence and circumstances that lead us to believe they have more to bring.”

White said police are confident in the direction their investigation is heading, and believe it will lead them to a conclusion.

“But it’s gonna take some time. This is not gonna be one that we’re reporting on in the next couple days. We have a lot of work to do,” the chief said on Nov. 2.

Despite Woll’s locally-known presence in the Jewish community, police continue to reiterate that they are confident her death was not a hate crime. This declaration was made shortly after Woll was killed, and is something Chief White has repeated in the nearly two weeks that have followed.

What we know about the crime

On Saturday, Oct. 21, first responders arrived at the scene and found that Woll had been stabbed multiple times. She was declared dead at the scene.

In an update provided on Oct. 23, Detroit police said they believe Woll was attacked inside her home, and that she stumbled out to the yard afterward, where she was later found. Investigators reportedly found a “trail of blood” leading from her home to where she was found.

There were no signs of forced entry at the woman’s home. She was found with her wallet and phone on her, police confirmed. Sources have said there were no defensive wounds on Woll, but police would not confirm that detail.

Officials said Woll was not acting out of character when she left the wedding.

Because police are being “very, very careful” with the information they share with the public, there are still many unknowns related to Woll’s death, even to us journalists.

Here are some aspects of Woll’s killing that are still unclear:

The identities of the person arrested and the remaining persons of interest are unknown to the public.

Police would not confirm whether Woll left the wedding alone or with anyone. Chief White said investigators were checking cameras along the route Woll drove to see if she was followed, which could indicate that she was alone, but that has not been confirmed.

It wasn’t exactly clear how Woll was transported home from the wedding, or where the wedding was held. Police did not want to publicly share any details about the wedding.

Police said Woll was stabbed multiple times, but would not clarify the exact number of times.

A motive for the fatal stabbing was either unknown or not released to the public.

Woll in the community

Woll served as president of the board of directors for Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue near Capitol Park, and was well known in the Detroit community. She was also a campaign staffer for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and a former aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Woll was remembered as someone who supported people and people-centered movements, and was credited for her interfaith work, including by Muslim advocacy groups. The community gathered in mourning on Oct. 22, with loved ones describing Woll as a bright light and leader for her family, the Detroit community, and beyond.

“I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

“I and all of Team Slotkin is heartbroken at this news. Sam worked for me from nearly the moment I became a Congresswoman, helping us set up the office & helping to lead it for my full first term. “She did for our team as Deputy District Director what came so naturally to her: helping others & serving constituents. Separately, in politics & in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness. “My heart aches that we have lost someone so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act. I’ll miss her relentless desire to serve & her bright smile seemingly everywhere across the Detroit area. Team Slotkin shares in the deep grief of her family & her greater community.” Rep. Elissa Slotkin

“Optimistic, cheerful and driven. Sam was the exact person you’d want on your side. “I’m heartsick. “I knew Sam and her family from growing up in grade school and at our synagogue, and our friendship blossomed over the last decade through many campaign trails together. We just saw each other last week. “My thoughts are with the Woll family and our entire grieving community. May Sam’s memory be for a blessing.” Michigan Sen. Jeremy Moss

