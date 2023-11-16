Body of Warren man missing since June found in northern Michigan

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – The body of a Macomb Count man missing under suspicious circumstances has been found on Michigan’s northeast side.

James Wilkins, 27, was reported missing by his family on June 9. Authorities said he went missing under suspicious circumstances and began an investigation.

Police confirmed that his body was found buried in in Oscoda Township by a Michigan State Police cadaver dog Monday, Nov. 13. Authorities said it was a remote area near an access road that was covered with thick brush and trees.

Police said other evidence was recovered from the scene.

An autopsy will be done to confirm his identity and cause of death.

In August, Donald Renfroe and Darius Glenn were charged in connection with Wiklins’ death. They are accused of killing Wilkins and covering it up.

The investigation is ongoing. Police believe more people could be involved in his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4781. Tips can be made anonymously.