2 charged in death of missing Warren man

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two men are facing charges in connection with the death of a missing Warren man.

James Wilkins, 27, was reported missing by his family on June 9. Authorities said he went missing under suspicious circumstances and began an investigation.

Police said Wilkins’ roommate, 27-year-old Donald Renfroe, was identified as a person of interest before they executed search warrants at their apartment and on a vehicle associated with Renfroe. Investigators reportedly found evidence of a patched bullet hole in a wall and suspected blood.

Police said Renfroe had rented and purchased cleaning supplies on the day of Wilkins’ disappearance.

Renfroe reportedly worked alongside 28-year-old Darius Glenn to clean out the Wilkins’ apartment and possibly to dispose of his body. Renfroe was arrested in Ohio and was extradited back to Michigan.

Renfroe was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual and felony firearm. He is being held without bond.

Glenn was charged with tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual and accessory after the fact to a felony. His bond was set at one million dollars cash/surety.

They are expected to return to court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 7.

Wilkins’ body has not yet been recovered. The investigation is ongoing. Police believe more people could be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4781. Tips can be made anonymously.