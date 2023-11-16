Redford Township crews rush to repair 17 water main breaks over five days

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews continue working to repair water main breaks in neighborhoods across Redford Township.

About 17 water main breaks have been reported over the past five days, according to Michael Dennis, Director of the Department of Public Services.

Neighbors said the water main breaks lead to water outages and water pressure issues in some of their homes.

“We are experiencing an equipment failure in our master meter coming off of our main feed,” Dennis explained.

Contractors and staff are working around the clock responding to the breaks, while making repairs on another vault, or feed, connected to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Dennis said most of the water main brakes are repaired within 24 hours. His team is urging the public to be patient as Redford Township works through the issue.

“We are working on it,” Dennis said. “Hopefully if all goes well, we will be able to have a conclusion to this, today, if at all possible.”

Redford Township is posting updates on the repairs, impact to local streets, and service outages on the municipal website and on Redford Township Department of Public Services’ Facebook page.