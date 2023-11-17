Michigan Amtrak train derailment causes trip cancelations Friday: What to know

(Michael Dwyer, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – An Amtrak train carrying passengers from Pontiac to Chicago was derailed Thursday after crashing into a vehicle blocking the tracks, causing some travel disruptions Friday.

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, Amtrak’s Wolverine Train 355 crashed into a vehicle that was “obstructing the tracks near New Buffalo” in Southwest Michigan while en route to Chicago, officials said. The impact caused the train to derail, but the train did not fall over.

The railroad company said there were no serious injuries reported among the 218 passengers and six crew members on board following the derailment. Those travelers were provided alternate transportation, officials said.

“We are working closely with local authorities and have deployed personnel to the scene,” Amtrak said in a statement.

Friday trains canceled

Several scheduled trips were canceled or delayed on Friday, Nov. 17 due to the derailment.

The following trains were canceled without alternate transportation provided:

Train 351

Train 365

Train 353

Train 350

Train 352

The following trains were canceled Friday, but alternate transportation was still “to be determined” as of Friday morning:

Train 355

Train 354

Train 364

You can check the status of a train on Amtrak’s website here.

Derailment report, footage

