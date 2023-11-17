Michigan Amtrak train derailment causes trip cancelations Friday: What to know

DETROIT – An Amtrak train carrying passengers from Pontiac to Chicago was derailed Thursday after crashing into a vehicle blocking the tracks, causing some travel disruptions Friday.
At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, Amtrak’s Wolverine Train 355 crashed into a vehicle that was “obstructing the tracks near New Buffalo” in Southwest Michigan while en route to Chicago, officials said. The impact caused the train to derail, but the train did not fall over.
The railroad company said there were no serious injuries reported among the 218 passengers and six crew members on board following the derailment. Those travelers were provided alternate transportation, officials said.
“We are working closely with local authorities and have deployed personnel to the scene,” Amtrak said in a statement.
See footage from the scene in the video player down below.
Friday trains canceled
Several scheduled trips were canceled or delayed on Friday, Nov. 17 due to the derailment.
The following trains were canceled without alternate transportation provided:
- Train 351
- Train 365
- Train 353
- Train 350
- Train 352
The following trains were canceled Friday, but alternate transportation was still “to be determined” as of Friday morning:
- Train 355
- Train 354
- Train 364
You can check the status of a train on Amtrak’s website here.
Derailment report, footage
Watch Nick Monacelli’s report from Friday morning in the video player below.