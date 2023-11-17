What’s Going Around: RSV, strept throat, sinus infections, fall allergies

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

“Upper respiratory is the theme of the week (between common cold, allergic rhinitis, sinusitis and COVID),” said MinuteClinic family nurse practitioner Candace Wooten.

Wayne County – RSV, Covid, stomach viruses, colds, sinus infections, strep throat.

Dr. Kevin Dazy -- Children’s Hospital of Michigan pediatric hospitalist

“We’re seeing a lot more RSV, and we’re still seeing an increase in COVID cases. Also, we’re seeing an increase in the “GI Bugs,” gastroenteritis, with vomiting and diarrhea. And we’re just starting to see some croup cases as well. Please keep immune-compromised or elderly family members in mind when travelling for the holidays. If kids are sick, it would be better to see them another time.”

Dr. Christopher Loewe -- Ascension St. John Hospital

“I’m seeing patients with sinus infections. Colds and seasonal allergies cause these infections. Patients should look out for a headache or facial pain, runny nose, and nasal congestion. It’s important to see a doctor because it often requires treatment with antibiotics.”

Dr. Asha Shajahan -- Primary care physician, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

“This week and leading up to it we are seeing people of all ages struggling with the common cold, COVID-19, pre-holiday depression and anxiety and grief and depression over the loss of loved ones.”

OAKLAND COUNTY – Strep throat, RSV, influenza, upper respiratory infections, colds, fall allergies.

Dr. Steven McGraw -- Chair of Emergency Medicine, Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus

“I’m seeing patients with strep throat and the flu. The flu can be very contagious. Now is the time to wash your hands a few extra times and stay vigilant. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is making its rounds this season. It typically causes mild symptoms similar to a cold.”

Dr. Rena Daiza -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

“This week there has been an increase in respiratory conditions, specifically RSV patients. As a reminder, this virus is particularly harmful to children and the elderly. The RSV vaccine is now available so patients can check with their provider about their candidacy!”

Dr. Julie MacPherson -- Pediatrician, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Troy

“We are still having lots of strep, and our cases of RSV are increasing. In addition, there are still lots of upper respiratory viruses going around.”

WASHTENAW COUNTY – Bronchiolitis, RSV, colds, adenoviruses, influenza.

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services, Michigan Medicine

“We are seeing a bump in bronchiolitis patients from a few different viruses, including RSV and rhino-enterovirus. We are also seeing a lot of adenovirus infections which tend to cause prolonged symptoms like fever, cough, and conjunctivitis.”

Washtenaw County Health Department

“Influenza activity in Washtenaw County is currently at low levels. Sporadic cases of Influenza A and B are being reported. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are currently at low levels. Sporadic hospitalizations are being reported.”

MONROE COUNTY – Respiratory infections, stomach viruses, pneumonia.

Dr. Spencer Johnson, DO, FACEP -- ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital – Emergency Center

“Respiratory infections and viral GI infections are the majority of what we have been seeing, very typical for this time of the year. We have also had a significant uptick in infectious pneumonia. Aggressive hand hygiene is crucial this time of year to decrease spread of infectious organisms. People that are ill should seek medical attention, and refrain from social events until they are symptom free without fever for 24-hours. These actions alone will go a long way in keeping the community healthy.”

MACOMB COUNTY – RSV, influenza, fall allergies, asthma flare-ups, pneumonia, croup.

Dr. Brianne Waggoner -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“The first cases of seasonal RSV have presented in pediatric patients, causing symptoms of a persistent cough and a runny nose. Patients testing positive for influenza have continue to arrive to the ER is low but steady volumes, with patients mainly experiencing body aches along with a fever and a cough. Weather conditions and certain allergens have caused asthma sufferers to experience worsening symptoms. Patients testing positive for COVID-19 remain steadily low, with the vast majority of patients experiencing mild symptoms not requiring hospitalization.”

LIVINGSTON COUNTY -- did not report this week.