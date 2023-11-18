Morning 4: Protesters storm U-M admin building, sick puppies at pet store -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

U-M students, protesters storm administration building

Students at the University of Michigan stormed the school’s administration building with a message for the school’s president.

Pro-Palestine protesters made their way inside the Alexander G. Ruthven Building on Friday, Nov. 17, with a goal of sharing a message about the impact they were feeling from the war in Israel. Students protested and held sit-ins inside the building.

Learn more here.

Investigation shows sick puppies delivered to Novi pet store

Behind the scenes at an Oakland County pet store, an undercover animal group said animals shipped from puppy mills arrived at the store sick.

An undercover investigator with the Humane Society of the United States worked for about two months at the Petland store inside Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi.

They secretly recorded video of deliveries of very young puppies, who were delivered to to the store with infections and other illnesses. The group alleges the puppies were shipped to the store from mass-breeding operations in Indiana, Missouri and other states with high concentrations of commercial dog breeders.

See the report here.

Friends, family hold candlelit vigil for beloved restaurant owner who died suddenly

Friends and family are gathering to honor a beloved Detroit restaurant owner. For decades, Tony Kalaj owned the little tan-colored building called King Grill on Fort Street across from the post office.

Kalaj died suddenly on Thursday (Nov. 16), leaving his tight-knit group of employees and customers stunned.

Read more here.

Will there be supply shortages or price spikes if Line 5 is shut down?

A new report details what some experts believe might happen to oil and gas prices if Line 5 is shut down.

Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline was built in 1953. It begins in Superior, Wisconsin, extends through Michigan and ends in Sarnia, Canada.

In a new report, PLG Consulting found that if Line 5 were to shut down, energy markets would adapt. With advanced notice there wouldn’t be any supply shortages or price spikes.

Read the story here.