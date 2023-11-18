Tracking next chances for rain, snow in Metro Detroit

These were the conditions on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Sunshine will last through the weekend in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Temperatures will be back to normal Saturday afternoon, but Metro Detroit will be treated with sunshine.

Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to 50 degrees on Saturday. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 6 to 12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunset will occur at 5:09 p.m. in Detroit. The normal high for Nov. 18 is 47 degrees and the normal low is 33 degrees.

Saturday night, it will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 30s in Metro Detroit. Lows will tumble into the 20s in Ann Arbor and the Thumb. Get a glimpse of the Leonid meteor shower between midnight and dawn.

Sunday

Sunday will be sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. North-northwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

The high-pressure system moves away from Michigan. Clouds will increase Monday and skies will become overcast. Highs will be cooler in the mid-40s. A few showers will be possible in Southeast Michigan closer to midnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Tuesday

It will be rainy and windy on Tuesday. A storm system will bring a chance of rain for the Great Lakes and much of the East Coast. Highs will be in the mid-40s with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday

There is a chance of a few rain and snow showers lingering into Wednesday. Thanksgiving will bring mostly cloudy, but dry conditions. Highs on both days will be around 40 degrees with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

The end of the week will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s in most areas.

