Road closures, route, how to watch 2023 America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

The 97th America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White returns to Downtown Detroit on Nov. 23! Here’s what you need to know.

The Parade Company announced this year’s Parade theme, “A Heart of History.”

When is the 2023 America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit?

The parade is held on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23, 2023.

The Parade route is three miles of smiles along Woodward Avenue from Kirby to Congress. The Parade steps-off at Kirby and Woodward at 8:45 a.m. It’s roughly an hour and a half march south, down to the Celebration Zone. The Parade officially ends at Congress and Woodward. (See route below).

How can I watch the 2023 America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit?

Coverage begins at 6 a.m. on WDIV-TV in Detroit, or streaming on Local 4+, an app you can download for free on any smart TV device, like Roku or Apple TV.

The parade broadcast starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. The parade is also syndicated across 185 markets nation-wide

---> What you can do with Local 4′s free TV streaming app: Local 4+

How much does it cost to attend the parade?

The parade is totally free to attend and watch. Much of the three-mile Parade route is free and open to the public.

What’s the official parade route?

Parade Route Map (Parade Company)

Who are the parade Grand Marshals?

The two parade Grand Marshals are Detroit Lions legend Lomas Brown and Detroit TV legend Huel Perkins.

Parade road closures and transit

Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m. Crossover streets are: Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.

Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The following streets will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 and reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:

W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER

The Detroit People Mover will be free on Thanksgiving and operate from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. All 13 stations are open, with two stations closest for parade viewing on Woodward Ave. (Broadway, Grand Circus Park) and the grandstands near Campus Martius (Cadillac Center). Riders going to the Lions game can continue the holiday fun by riding the People Mover to Broadway Station for a short walk to/from Ford Field as the most convenient way to travel around downtown without moving their cars and paying for additional parking. Fare is $.75 and children ages 5 and under are free.

DDOT BUS REROUTES

As a result of street closures for Thanksgiving Day events, DDOT customers can expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. All buses/bus routes will go to the Rosa Parks Transit Center.

The following bus routes will be affected because of the parade on Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

3 Grand River

4 Woodward

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot

8 Warren

9 Jefferson

16 Dexter

23 Hamilton

31 Mack

42 Mid-City Loop

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

The following routes will be affected because of the Turkey Trot on Nov. 23 starting at 7 a.m. and detours expected to end following the race at 10 a.m.:

1 Vernor

3 Grand River

19 Fort

27 Joy

29 Linwood

Note: The Grand River detour will continue until approximately 5 p.m.

DDOT will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day for all regular routes at regular fares. For more information, please call DDOT’s Customer Service Office at (313) 933-1300 or go to RideDetroitTransit.com.