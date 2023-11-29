Downriver butcher shop closing after 62 years

TAYLOR, Mich. – A Downriver staple is closing up shop after more than 60 years in business.

Ray’s Prime Foods, open for more than 62 years in Taylor on Eureka Road, says it’s planning to close in February.

“The store has operated for over 62 years and includes many multi-generational families of shoppers. You will all be missed. Thank you everybody for all the great years,” the business said on Facebook.

Ray’s is a complete retail butcher shop offering smokes meats, grain-fed pork, a full line of western grain-fed beef, southern ice-pack poultry and seafood. They also offer catering services.

Fans of Ray’s shared their tributes after the news was posted on Facebook.

“You are the greatest and I shop there for all my meat you will be greatly missed thank you for the 20 years I have enjoyed,” Joyce P. said.

“Thank you Martinyak family for the wonderful service over many years. You will be missed in the community,” Risk G. said.

“Thank you for serving the downriver community for so many years. You’ve always been my go to for good, quality meats and products. I for one will truly miss you. Best wishes to the Ray’s family and their future,” Kathleen O. said.